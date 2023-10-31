ACC Power Rankings: Week Nine

This past weekend was a mostly quiet one in the ACC...expect in Atlanta. There, UNC took a very frustrating loss to Georgia Tech, dropping a second-straight game as a favorite. Elsewhere, there was some interesting conference action, but the favorites mostly came away with wins.

With the dust settled on another weekend, let’s check in on where things stand with this week’s ACC power rankings.

1. Florida State (8-0, 6-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Wake Forest 41-16

FSU continues to remain mostly unchallenged at the top of the rankings as they cruised past Wake over the weekend.

Next Week: Saturday at Pitt

2. Louisville (7-1, 4-1 ACC)

Last Week: beat Duke 23-0

Despite the confounding loss to Pitt, the Cardinals have established themselves as a solid number after a shutout victory over Duke,

Next Week: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech

3. Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Louisville 23-0

Their shutout loss to the Cardinals wasn’t good the way it happened, but Duke still hasn’t lost to a bad team, despite the 5-3 record.

This Week: Thursday vs. Wake Forest

4. Miami (6-2, 2-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Virginia 29-26

It took overtime, but the Hurricanes picked up a second straight win on Saturday night.

This Week: Saturday at NC State

5. North Carolina (6-2, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Georgia Tech 46-42

This might be an emotional UNC moving them down a bit more than needed, but sigh...

Next Week: Saturday vs. Campbell

6. NC State (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Clemson 24-17

That was a solid win over Clemson, but Dave Doeren is going to get himself beaten up by Steve Smith.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Miami

7. Georgia Tech (4-4, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat North Carolina 46-42

The Yellow Jackets remain a confounding team. Could they lose to Virginia this coming week and then beat Clemson the Saturday after that? Yes, all of that seems absolutely possible.

Next Week: Saturday at Virginia

8. Clemson (4-4, 2-4 ACC)

Last Week: lost to NC State 24-17

If the Tigers lose one of their two remaining conference games, they will finish ACC play below .500 for the first time since 1998.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Notre Dame

9. Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-1 ACC)

Last Week: beat Syracuse 38-10

While they started the season in a slow fashion, the Hokies have looked better in recent weeks. They’re the only team besides Louisville with just one conference loss, and play the Cardinals this weekend, meaning Tech technically controls their destiny in the ACC Championship Game race.

Next Week: Saturday at Louisville

10. Boston College (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat UConn 21-14

BC really hasn’t done anything impressive this season, but they’re suddenly a win away from bowl eligibility.

Next Week: Friday at Syracuse

11. Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Florida State 41-16

After snapping a three-game losing streak, the Demon Deacons returned to the L column Saturday against Florida State. Although, dropping a game to FSU isn’t exactly unexpected.

Next Week: Thursday at Duke

12. Syracuse (4-4, 0-4 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Virginia Tech 38-10

Hey, remember when the Orange were undefeated and ranked? Their path to a bowl game is still open, but Syracuse has now lost four-straight games.

Next Week: Friday vs. Boston College

13. Virginia (2-6, 1-3 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Miami 29-26

Virginia followed up their win over UNC by playing Miami close, which was enough to take them out of the basement of the power rankings.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Georgia Tech

14. Pitt (2-6, 1-3 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Notre Dame 58-7

Whew, boy. Welcome to bottom of the rankings, Panthers.

Next Week: Saturday vs. Florida State