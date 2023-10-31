UNC Basketball: Hot Takes for the 2023-24 Season

In just a few days, the next installment of North Carolina hoops will begin in a home opener versus Radford. With a new year comes unfamiliar faces, matchups, and expectations, arguably more than in the past. After a rollercoaster and eventual collapse of the 2022-23 season and team, most of what we know about the Tar Heels in their third year under head coach Hubert Davis is all speculation.

But what's wrong with a little speculation? I say, at this point, nothing at all. And so would all of us at Tar Heel Blog. The staff got together and each made one hot take prediction for what’s in store for the upcoming UNC Basketball squad. The common consensus seems to project optimism for what’s to come in Chapel Hill, but we will have to bookmark these and come back when it’s all said and done to see how we really did.

Here is what we had to say:

Akil Guruparan: At least 8 players average 12+ minutes a game all year.

Al Hood: Armando Bacot will not be the best player on the floor this season.

Brandon Anderson: Harrison Ingram will be the second-best player this season.

Doug Valentine: Jalen Washington will shoot 40%+ from three.

Ethan Rodgers: UNC will be top 20 nationally in offensive AND defensive efficiency.

Jack Morris: North Carolina will be the highest scoring offense in the ACC.

Jonathan Shuping: Elliot Cadeau will break Kendall Marshall’s single-season assist record of 351.

Max Sloan: RJ Davis will be the ACC Tournament MVP.

Are we way off? Or maybe not so much? Let us know how you feel and any hot takes of your own in the comments below. But just beware, we will definitely be keeping these receipts until April.