UNC vs. Syracuse: How to Watch

Later this afternoon, the Tar Heels will return to action in their ACC home opener against Syracuse. The Heels went into the bye week with a perfect 4-0 record, while the Orange are coming off of a home loss to Clemson. Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has had a hard time navigating life thanks to his best weapons being on the injury list, so to Orange fans this game, much like the game against the Tigers, likely feels like the offense playing with one hand tied behind their backs.

Meanwhile, the NCAA finally realized that they were wrong and took accountability for their actions approved Tez Walker to rejoin the Tar Heels, so now Drake Maye will have all of his biggest weapons at his disposal. At the time of writing, Walker wasn’t showing up on the depth chart, but it could be that the school released it before the announcement was made. I’d expect to see a lot of Walker in this one, more specifically in the end zone.

UNC’s ACC home opener is sold out, so the only way to get tickets would be through a reseller. If you’d rather not go through that process, don’t worry! Here is how you can watch/listen/stream this afternoon’s game.