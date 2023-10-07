UNC Football: Syracuse Game Thread

UNC comes into Saturday’s game against Syracuse riding a four-game winning streak to start the year. It’s pretty rare territory for the Tar Heels, but their schedule is pretty favorable if they can stay out of their own way. Carolina got some good news this week when Tez Walker was finally declared eligible by the NCAA. Hopefully he can boost the offense to an even better level.

The defense will need to contain something that has plagued them in the past: a mobile quarterback. If they can do that, they stand a pretty good chance of being 5-0 when the day ends. Gene Chizik’s unit has had flashes of brilliance and some bumpy moments in the season so far, but hopefully today looks a little more like the brighter spots than, say, the early going against Pittsburgh.

