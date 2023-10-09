 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Top 25: Week Seven

A little chaos up top allows Carolina the chance to move up.

By Al Hood
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Syracuse at North Carolina Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Thanks to several high-profile matchups and quarterback performances, the Tar Heels have managed to basically stay under the national radar since their opening week performance against South Carolina. They’ve stayed in the top 25, but voters have mostly yawned at the other wins for Carolina, as the double-OT win against Appalachian State seemed to make most folks think UNC would eventually get tripped up. After Saturday’s 40-7 win against Syracuse, though, they are back on the radar.

Across the country, a couple of teams ahead of UNC in the polls stubbed their toes and allowed for the rankings to be shuffled up. Oklahoma shone in the Red River Rivalry, Notre Dame dropped out of any CFP discussion with a loss to Louisville, and Washington State wilted late against UCLA.

While the top looks familiar thanks to wins for Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, the rest of the Top 25 was thrown into the blender. Let’s see where Carolina ended up and how it makes next week’s showdown against Miami look.

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (50 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (11)
  3. Ohio State (1)
  4. Florida State (1)
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. Texas
  10. USC
  11. Alabama
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Louisville
  15. Oregon State
  16. Utah
  17. Duke
  18. UCLA
  19. Washington State
  20. Tennessee
  21. Notre Dame
  22. LSU
  23. Kansas
  24. Kentucky
  25. Miami (FL)

Where is UNC?

Thanks to the Washington State and Notre Dame losses, Carolina climbed up two more spots to number 12 in the country. There are two one-loss teams ahead of the Tar Heels — Texas and Alabama — but if the Tar Heels continue to roll along like they did on Saturday, it’s going to be tough to keep them out of the top 10. The thing is, though, after Saturday’s game against Miami, the slate dials back again. The Tar Heels host Virginia, head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, then host Campbell. It’s hard to see them rising much further unless teams ahead of them start to lose.

This Week: vs #25 Miami (FL)

Biggest Winners

Louisville is this week’s biggest gainer, rocketing up 11 spots (to #14) thanks to their win against Notre Dame. Voters seem to be impressed with their start and are rewarding them for their dominating win over the Irish. Oklahoma shot up seven spots (to #5) with their win against Texas, solidly entering the CFP discussion.

Biggest Losers

Notre Dame tumbled 11 spots after their upset loss to Louisville, and Miami barely stayed in the Top 25, crashing eight spots after giving the game away to Georgia Tech on Saturday Night. Texas and Washington State lost six spots each after their defeats. Of all the teams falling, only Miami’s loss ended up to a team that is still behind them in the rankings.

Conference Breakdown

  • PAC-12: 7
  • SEC: 6
  • ACC: 5
  • Big Ten: 3
  • Big XII: 3
  • Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups this week:

  • #8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12) at #7 Washington (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12), Saturday 3:30 PM ET, ABC
  • #10 USC (6-0, 3-0 PAC-12) at #21 Notre Dame (5-2), Saturday 7:30 PM ET, NBC
  • #25 Miami (FL) (4-1, 0-1 ACC) at #12 UNC (5-0, 2-0 ACC), Saturday 7:30 PM ET, ABC
  • #18 UCLA (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12) at #15 Oregon State (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12), Saturday 8 PM ET, Fox

Coaches Poll

  1. Georgia (61 first place votes)
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Penn State
  6. Washington
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Alabama
  11. Texas
  12. North Carolina
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oregon State
  15. Louisville
  16. Utah
  17. Tennessee
  18. Duke
  19. Washington State
  20. LSU
  21. Notre Dame
  22. UCLA
  23. Kentucky
  24. Kansas
  25. Missouri

