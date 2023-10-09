AP Top 25: Week Seven

Thanks to several high-profile matchups and quarterback performances, the Tar Heels have managed to basically stay under the national radar since their opening week performance against South Carolina. They’ve stayed in the top 25, but voters have mostly yawned at the other wins for Carolina, as the double-OT win against Appalachian State seemed to make most folks think UNC would eventually get tripped up. After Saturday’s 40-7 win against Syracuse, though, they are back on the radar.

Across the country, a couple of teams ahead of UNC in the polls stubbed their toes and allowed for the rankings to be shuffled up. Oklahoma shone in the Red River Rivalry, Notre Dame dropped out of any CFP discussion with a loss to Louisville, and Washington State wilted late against UCLA.

While the top looks familiar thanks to wins for Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan, the rest of the Top 25 was thrown into the blender. Let’s see where Carolina ended up and how it makes next week’s showdown against Miami look.

AP Top 25

Georgia (50 first place votes) Michigan (11) Ohio State (1) Florida State (1) Oklahoma Penn State Washington Oregon Texas USC Alabama North Carolina Ole Miss Louisville Oregon State Utah Duke UCLA Washington State Tennessee Notre Dame LSU Kansas Kentucky Miami (FL)

Where is UNC?

Thanks to the Washington State and Notre Dame losses, Carolina climbed up two more spots to number 12 in the country. There are two one-loss teams ahead of the Tar Heels — Texas and Alabama — but if the Tar Heels continue to roll along like they did on Saturday, it’s going to be tough to keep them out of the top 10. The thing is, though, after Saturday’s game against Miami, the slate dials back again. The Tar Heels host Virginia, head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, then host Campbell. It’s hard to see them rising much further unless teams ahead of them start to lose.

This Week: vs #25 Miami (FL)

Biggest Winners

Louisville is this week’s biggest gainer, rocketing up 11 spots (to #14) thanks to their win against Notre Dame. Voters seem to be impressed with their start and are rewarding them for their dominating win over the Irish. Oklahoma shot up seven spots (to #5) with their win against Texas, solidly entering the CFP discussion.

Biggest Losers

Notre Dame tumbled 11 spots after their upset loss to Louisville, and Miami barely stayed in the Top 25, crashing eight spots after giving the game away to Georgia Tech on Saturday Night. Texas and Washington State lost six spots each after their defeats. Of all the teams falling, only Miami’s loss ended up to a team that is still behind them in the rankings.

Conference Breakdown

PAC-12: 7

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 3

Big XII: 3

Independent: 1

Marquee Matchups this week:

#8 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12) at #7 Washington (5-0, 2-0 PAC-12), Saturday 3:30 PM ET, ABC

#10 USC (6-0, 3-0 PAC-12) at #21 Notre Dame (5-2), Saturday 7:30 PM ET, NBC

#25 Miami (FL) (4-1, 0-1 ACC) at #12 UNC (5-0, 2-0 ACC), Saturday 7:30 PM ET, ABC

#18 UCLA (4-1, 1-1 PAC-12) at #15 Oregon State (5-1, 2-1 PAC-12), Saturday 8 PM ET, Fox

Coaches Poll