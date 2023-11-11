UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

Last week, North Carolina Tar Heels football got back on track—as much as they could considering that they were playing Campbell. Their 59-7 victory snapped a two-game losing streak and got Carolina to 7-2 on the season. That didn’t particularly ease the frustration of the previous two weeks, but a win this weekend could begin to do that.

Tonight, Duke is headed to town, as the two teams renew their annual Victory Bell rivalry game. The Blue Devils come into tonight’s game at 6-3, tied with UNC in the conference race with a 3-2 ACC record. Duke is a bit banged up going into tonight, as quarterback Riley Leonard is still expected out for this week. His replacement—Grayson Loftis— hasn’t exactly been excellent so far, but UNC’s defense always has the potential to be a big, old question mark.

If you’re not going to be in Kenan for tonight’s action, here’s all you need to know on how to watch or listen to the game.