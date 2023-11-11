UNC vs. Duke: Game Thread

After back-to-back losses and then an FCS win against Campbell, it is time for North Carolina to hit their stride in the toughest part of their schedule. The Tar Heels have a chance to turn the page on a rollercoaster season when Duke comes to town on Saturday.

UNC may be out of any significant postseason contention, but Drake Maye and the rest of this Carolina roster have the opportunity to right the ship and regain some national respect with a rivalry win against the Blue Devils.

Senior Day and Homecoming festivities are on the agenda in Chapel Hill, and once we get past those, it is gut-check time (again) for all involved in the North Carolina football program.

Forget the relevancy and reputation on the line, North Carolina needs to take care of business to show they still own the gridiron in this historic rivalry. If the Victory Bell wants to stay in Chapel Hill, the Heels must put what’s happened behind them and get back to playing complete football.

There is lots to be answered in tonight’s matchup, and we will be back to cover it all in the postgame recap when it is all said and done.

But until then... Go Heels!