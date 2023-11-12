UNC vs. Lehigh: How to Watch

Have you recovered from Homecoming and that thrilling win against Duke last night? Here’s hoping you have, because the basketball team takes the court today for their second contest, following their opening win against Radford.

The Tar Heels’ opener was close for a long time, yet it never really felt that way. From the jump, Carolina dictated pace and the product on the court looked a lot different than what we saw for the majority of the time last season. For the first time in a couple of seasons, it looked a lot like Carolina Basketball: a lot of players, high pace, playing through the middle, a secondary break, and ball movement. Coach Hubert Davis’ wrinkles may include a little more shooting from outside, but it’s clear that with all of the new personnel brought in Davis wants to show the last couple of seasons were a product of what he had, not what he wanted to do.

Lehigh comes into Chapel Hill after just playing, and losing a game against Penn State up in State College on Friday night. Now they’ll have to travel down to Chapel Hill and play again about 40 hours after they walked off the court. They are currently 0-2, losing to Cornell as well and one would expect a Tar Heel team that hasn’t played since Monday would be a big mismatch for the Mountain Hawks.

Still, with James Madison going into East Lansing and upsetting Michigan State, no game should be taken for granted. The Tar Heels should look to get out to a quick start, erase doubt early, and use the game to get more experience for their new players.

With it being Homecoming weekend and a ton of other events going on, the crowd in the Smith Center should be lively. If you aren't planning on going, here’s how you can catch the action: