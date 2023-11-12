19 UNC Basketball vs Lehigh: Game Thread

What a Sunday it is for UNC sports, huh? The afternoon started with Carlos Somoano’s men’s soccer club taking on Clemson in the ACC Tournament final, followed by Erin Matson continuing the best coaching story in college sports with a NCAA Tournemtn second-round match against Harvard and a conference matchup for the Tar Heels’ volleyball squad with Louisville. Amid all of that, we’ve got Hubert Davis and his men’s basketball team in the contest we’re here to discuss, an early non-conference matchup against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks as this team continues to establish cohesion and chemistry after massive turnover from last year to this one. And that won’t be the last UNC action of the day; women’s basketball will also host their second non-conference opponent of the year, the Davidson Wildcats.

After an opener against a game Radford squad that will threaten for the Big South title this year, this game shapes up to be a little bit less hopefully challenging against a Lehigh team that is already 0-2 starting the season. We’re looking to see improvement in ballhandling and passing after some sloppy turnovers marked the middle section of the Radford game, as well as continued use and experimentation with the Tar Heel bench like we saw in Game 1.

Feel free to use this space to talk about the goings-on in the Dean Smith Center, and everywhere there’s Tar Heel action going on. As always, Go Heels!