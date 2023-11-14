AP Top 25: Week of 11/13

We are now fully into the swing of the busiest time of the college sports season. This past week saw some big games on the college football schedule, as things continued to take shape for the playoff and bowl race. Meanwhile, both the men’s and women’s college basketball seasons got underway, with some big games across both divisions.

It was a pretty solid week for the North Carolina Tar Heels teams, as football and both basketball teams won their games over the last seven days. With that week in the books, let’s check on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings now.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Saturday’s game was a stressful one, going to double overtime, but UNC came out with a win over Duke to retain the Victory Bell. As a result, they moved up two spots from last week and are now up to #22.

Biggest Winners

Missouri moved up five spots as they continue to have a nice season, while 10-0 Liberty has cracked the poll at #25.

Biggest Losers

On the back of winning possibly the last ever Bedlam Game against Oklahoma, Oklahoma State inexplicably took a loss to UCF by 24 points. As a result, they dropped nine spots, and fell to #24.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Pac 12: 5

Big 12: 4

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 3

AAC: 1

Conference USA: 1

Independent: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#16 Utah (7-3, 4-3 Pac 12) at #19 Arizona (7-3. 5-2 Pac 12) - Saturday at 2:30 PM ET on Pac 12 Network

#1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at #21 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on CBS

#5 Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac 12) at #10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2 Pac 12) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Kansas (51 first place votes) Purdue (7) Arizona (3) Marquette UConn (1) Houston Tennessee Creighton Duke Florida Atlantic Gonzaga Miami (FL) Texas A&M Arkansas Baylor USC Kentucky Michigan State Texas North Carolina Villanova Alabama Illinois James Madison Colorado

Where is UNC?

While they had some iffy moments in both games, UNC handled their business against both Radford and Lehigh to start the season 2-0. Despite that, they moved down a spot in this week’s poll—partially due to other teams jumping them after big wins.

Biggest Winners

Caleb Love did his old fanbase a favor, as he helped Arizona go into Durham and take down Duke. As a result, the Wildcats moved up nine spots and are now #3. Meanwhile, James Madison went straight into the rankings after their upset win at Michigan State.

Biggest Losers

Said Spartans dropped 14 spots after that loss to James Madison, while Duke fell seven places.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 5

Big East: 4

ACC: 3

Big 12: 3

Big Ten: 3

Pac 12: 3

Sun Belt: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#4 Marquette (2-0) at #23 Illinois (2-0) - Tonight at 8:00 PM ET on FS1

#1 Kansas (2-0) vs. #17 Kentucky (2-0) in Chicago - Tonight at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

#2 Purdue (2-0) vs. #11 Gonzaga (1-0) at the Maui Invitational - Monday at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (23 first place votes) Iowa (13) UCLA Utah Colorado Stanford LSU UConn Virginia Tech USC Texas Florida State Ohio State NC State Tennessee Notre Dame North Carolina Indiana Louisville Maryland Baylor Creighton Ole Miss Washington State Oklahoma

Where is UNC?

A combination of big wins from other teams and UNC playing Davidson close saw the Tar Heels fall one spot down to #17.

Biggest Winners

One of those big wins came from Colorado, who beat the reigning national champions and preseason #1 LSU last week in their opening game of the season. The Buffaloes did start the season ranked, but the victory vaulted them all the way up to #5.

Biggest Losers

LSU suffered a decent sized dip being on the losing end of that game, but they were topped by Ole Miss, who fell 11 spots after taking a loss to Oklahoma.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Pac 12: 6

Big Ten: 4

SEC: 4

Big 12: 3

Big East: 2

Marquee Matchups This Week