UNC vs. UC Riverside: How to watch

Another busy weekend for Carolina sports continues on Friday night as the Tar Heel basketball team takes on the Highlanders from UC Riverside. Yes, for the second time in three games the Tar Heels are taking on Highlanders. You can insert your own joke about how “there can be only one” here.

The weekend will start with field hockey action in Karen Shelton Stadium as the NCAA Final Four will kick off at noon with Erin Matson’s squad facing off against against Virginia. The winner of that game will move on to the Championship on Sunday at noon. At 3pm in Lubbock, Texas, the UNC women’s soccer team will take on Alabama in the NCAA Tournament, with the winner playing again on Sunday at 2pm for the right to get to the Elite Eight. Then, you have this men’s basketball game against UC Riverside, which will be the last appearance of the basketball team in Chapel Hill before they head to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving. Tomorrow, women’s basketball takes on Elon at 3 PM, then the football team takes on Clemson at 3:30pm. Then Sunday will see the men’s soccer team start their College Cup journey in Chapel Hill against the winner of the game between Memphis and SIUE.

That’s a lot of action for one weekend, and it’s something we’ve all just gotten used to this time of year. The 1-2 Highlanders from UC Riverside are likely going to be an easier test than the first two opponents for the Tar Heels but, as we’ve seen in the first two games, they still have a ton of things to work out as the offense is shifted into a new gear and the new players continue to get comfortable with each other.

For those of you unable to make it to the Smith Center on Friday, no worries; here’s how you can catch the action: