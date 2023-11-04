UNC vs. Campbell: How to Watch

All season long, the Tar Heels have been treated to mostly primetime matchups. Today, however, things will kick off in Kenan Stadium against Campbell at 12:00pm/ET. The Heels are expected to win this game pretty easily, but the real question is whether or not they can use this opportunity to fix some things before facing off against Duke next week.

The Tar Heels have fallen on hard times over the last couple of weeks, but the good news is that everything is fixable. I’m sure in a way that sounds crazy, but think about it: against Virginia, the only reason they lost that game is because Chip Lindsey lost his mind and stopped running the ball. Against Georgia Tech, Gene Chizik later admitted to keeping the Heels in Nickel coverage despite the fact that the Yellow Jackets were running the ball down the Heels’ throats in the fourth quarter. Will they fix these problems? Lindsey already has, but Chizik’s worrisome answer that he felt justified in keeping the Heels in Nickel raises a lot of questions. I don’t know what it is about this team and wanting to do the wrong things at the wrong time, but Mack Brown needs to get everyone on the same page as soon as possible, or the last three games of the season may end up being a bloodbath.

Anyways, that’s a problem for next week, but right now we should (hopefully) enjoy a relaxing afternoon of college football. Here’s how you can watch/stream/listen to the game.