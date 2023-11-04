UNC Football: Campbell Game Thread

The last couple weeks have been pretty rough for UNC. The Tar Heels were riding high on an undefeated streak before running into back-to-back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. It definitely changed the ultimate ceiling for this season after such a promising start.

Carolina has no choice but shake it off and move forward, though. They can start by taking on a Campbell team that represents the last chance to get themselves together before finishing the season against Clemson, Duke, and NC State. Whether that helps right the wrongs of the last two weeks or not remains to be seen, but hopefully it will at least give them a chance to dust themselves off and gain some much-needed confidence.

