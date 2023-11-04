 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UNC Football: Campbell Game Thread

Get back on track, please.

By Tanya Anderson
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Georgia Tech Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The last couple weeks have been pretty rough for UNC. The Tar Heels were riding high on an undefeated streak before running into back-to-back losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech. It definitely changed the ultimate ceiling for this season after such a promising start.

Carolina has no choice but shake it off and move forward, though. They can start by taking on a Campbell team that represents the last chance to get themselves together before finishing the season against Clemson, Duke, and NC State. Whether that helps right the wrongs of the last two weeks or not remains to be seen, but hopefully it will at least give them a chance to dust themselves off and gain some much-needed confidence.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!

