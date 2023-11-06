UNC Basketball vs. Radford: How to Watch

It’s been eight long months since a game was played that counted, but here we are folks! We made it! Through a tumultuous offseason of change, many heartfelt goodbyes and the scramble to get to know new players, we have arrived at the first game of the 2023-24 basketball season.

The opponent tonight is the Radford Highlanders. They come into Chapel Hill off a winning season last year, 21-15, and earned an invite to the College Basketball Invitational tournament where they lost in the semifinals to the eventual champion Charlotte. They do bring some experience to the roster, and while one would expect the Tar Heel to win, with so much unknown about this squad the Highlanders could provide some problems. They are coached by Darris Nichols, in his second season leading the Highlanders.

The Highlanders aren’t a particularly high-scoring team, as they just breached 90 points three times all season, and only posted a three-point shooting percentage of 35.9%. Still, almost all of their games were close, decided in the single-digit range. That includes P6 opponents Marquette, Notre Dame, and Kansas State. Yes, you read that right, Cormac Ryan played against this team last season. The Irish won by just three and Ryan only had 10 points and went 0-5 from behind the arc. No doubt he wants to have a better showing this time around. It should be a contrast of styles as it looks like Radford will try to employ some ball control while Davis has been vocal about speeding the game up.

There will be a ton to watch for the Tar Heels tonight as we see how this new roster gels, how much the bench get used, and if what we saw in the practices and exhibitions are close to what we’ll see for real. In short there’s no shortage of storylines tonight and it should provide a good watch as the Tar Heels only have three of these games before the schedule shifts to overdrive.

If you didn’t purchase a ticket to head to the Smith Center tonight, here’s how you can catch the action: