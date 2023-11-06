 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP Top 25: Week Eleven

Football’s win has them back ranked, while basketball is set to get underway this week.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
NCAA Football: Campbell at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve reached the truly busy season in the college sports world. The football season is continuing on, and reaching the key stretch, with a lot left to be decided in the coming weeks. Now, basketball is set to return tonight as the UNC men take on Radford, with the women opening their season on Wednesday.

With all three Tar Heel teams somewhat relevant in national conversations, let’s take a look at all three sets of Top 25 rankings, with a brief reminder of the basketball rankings before the new season gets underway.

Football

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (49 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (9)
  3. Ohio State (3)
  4. Florida State (2)
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Louisville
  12. Oregon State
  13. Utah
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Missouri
  17. Oklahoma
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Tulane
  21. James Madison
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Arizona
  24. North Carolina
  25. Liberty

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels had dropped out after the consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, but only just finished a few ranking points out. After Saturday’s win over Campbell, Carolina is back in the poll at #24, just clearing #25 Liberty and now unranked Kansas State.

Biggest Winners

Oklahoma State won the last ever (at least last of now) Bedlam Series game over Oklahoma, which has to be some nice bragging rights for them. The got some less prestigious bragging rights when the Top 25 came out, as they were the biggest riser of the week, going from unranked to #15.

Biggest Losers

Oklahoma fell seven spots while on the other end of the Bedlam loss, but a couple teams topped them. Notre Dame fell 10 places after losing to Clemson, while previous unbeaten Air Force when from #17 to unranked after falling to Army.

Conference Breakdown

  • SEC: 6
  • Pac 12: 5
  • Big 12: 4
  • ACC: 3
  • Big Ten: 3
  • AAC: 1
  • Conference USA: 1
  • Independent: 1
  • Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #2 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at #9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX
  • #13 Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac 12) at #5 Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac 12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • #10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) at #1 Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC) - Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Kansas (46 first place votes)
  2. Duke (11)
  3. Purdue (3)
  4. Michigan State (1)
  5. Marquette
  6. UConn (2)
  7. Houston
  8. Creighton
  9. Tennessee
  10. Florida Atlantic
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Arizona
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. Arkansas
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kentucky
  17. San Diego State
  18. Texas
  19. North Carolina
  20. Baylor
  21. USC
  22. Villanova
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois

Where is UNC?

The massively revamped Tar Heel roster will begin the new season ranked #19 in the country. Their exhibition win and the reported secret scrimmage victory over Florida Atlantic give reasons to be hopeful for more than than, but #19 seems fair.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #21 USC vs. Kansas State in Las Vegas - Tonight at 10:00 PM ET on TNT
  • Auburn vs. #20 Baylor in Sioux Falls - Tomorrow at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • #12 Arizona at #2 Duke - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. LSU (35 first place votes)
  2. UConn (1)
  3. Iowa
  4. UCLA
  5. Utah
  6. South Carolina
  7. Ohio State
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Indiana
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Tennessee
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Texas
  14. Maryland
  15. Stanford
  16. North Carolina
  17. Louisville
  18. Florida State
  19. Baylor
  20. Colorado
  21. USC
  22. Creighton
  23. Illinois
  24. Washington State
  25. Mississippi State

Where is UNC?

Between the returnees and some very intriguing newcomers, the Tar Heels have an interesting roster this season. With said roster, they’ll start the season at #16.

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #10 Notre Dame vs. #6 South Carolina in Paris, France - Today at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN
  • #20 Colorado vs. #1 LSU in Las Vegas - Tonight at 7:30 PM ET on TNT
  • #3 Iowa vs. #8 Virginia Tech in Charlotte - Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...