AP Top 25: Week Eleven

We’ve reached the truly busy season in the college sports world. The football season is continuing on, and reaching the key stretch, with a lot left to be decided in the coming weeks. Now, basketball is set to return tonight as the UNC men take on Radford, with the women opening their season on Wednesday.

With all three Tar Heel teams somewhat relevant in national conversations, let’s take a look at all three sets of Top 25 rankings, with a brief reminder of the basketball rankings before the new season gets underway.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels had dropped out after the consecutive losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech, but only just finished a few ranking points out. After Saturday’s win over Campbell, Carolina is back in the poll at #24, just clearing #25 Liberty and now unranked Kansas State.

Biggest Winners

Oklahoma State won the last ever (at least last of now) Bedlam Series game over Oklahoma, which has to be some nice bragging rights for them. The got some less prestigious bragging rights when the Top 25 came out, as they were the biggest riser of the week, going from unranked to #15.

Biggest Losers

Oklahoma fell seven spots while on the other end of the Bedlam loss, but a couple teams topped them. Notre Dame fell 10 places after losing to Clemson, while previous unbeaten Air Force when from #17 to unranked after falling to Army.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

Pac 12: 5

Big 12: 4

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 3

AAC: 1

Conference USA: 1

Independent: 1

Sun Belt: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#2 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at #9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on FOX

#13 Utah (7-2, 4-2 Pac 12) at #5 Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac 12) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

#10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) at #1 Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC) - Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Kansas (46 first place votes) Duke (11) Purdue (3) Michigan State (1) Marquette UConn (2) Houston Creighton Tennessee Florida Atlantic Gonzaga Arizona Miami (FL) Arkansas Texas A&M Kentucky San Diego State Texas North Carolina Baylor USC Villanova Saint Mary’s Alabama Illinois

Where is UNC?

The massively revamped Tar Heel roster will begin the new season ranked #19 in the country. Their exhibition win and the reported secret scrimmage victory over Florida Atlantic give reasons to be hopeful for more than than, but #19 seems fair.

Marquee Matchups This Week

#21 USC vs. Kansas State in Las Vegas - Tonight at 10:00 PM ET on TNT

Auburn vs. #20 Baylor in Sioux Falls - Tomorrow at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN

#12 Arizona at #2 Duke - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

LSU (35 first place votes) UConn (1) Iowa UCLA Utah South Carolina Ohio State Virginia Tech Indiana Notre Dame Tennessee Ole Miss Texas Maryland Stanford North Carolina Louisville Florida State Baylor Colorado USC Creighton Illinois Washington State Mississippi State

Where is UNC?

Between the returnees and some very intriguing newcomers, the Tar Heels have an interesting roster this season. With said roster, they’ll start the season at #16.

Marquee Matchups This Week