UNC Basketball: Radford Game Thread

Opposing fans might mean-spiritedly mock Carolina fans during all other sports seasons by putting the words “when does basketball season start?” in our mouths, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t allowed to be excited about basketball season. The UNC Tar Heels, looking to rebound after a disappointing season last year, open their 2023-24 campaign today against Radford. We’ve already seen a little bit of the new-look Heels thanks to a televised scrimmage against St. Augustine, but this will be the first time we see them in a game that counts, and there’s a difference between doing it against a Division II school and a program in a decent Big South conference.

The first game of the season presents excitement and promise, and we’re all hoping for the Heels to get off on the right foot and give us a bunch of things to hype ourselves and the team up about as the season goes on.

You can find information on how to watch and listen to the game here. As ever, we’ll be here after the game with a complete roundup and analysis of the happenings. Feel free to sound off in the comments about what you’re seeing. Until then...

Go Heels!