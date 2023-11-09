ACC Power Rankings: Week 11

Now three-quarters of the way through the 2023 regular season, many things have changed. Lots of injuries, upsets, and streaks (of the winning variety or the other). Two teams seem to be on an elite level, but there are six two-loss wolves circling in the woods in case of a slip-up.

Let’s take a look at who’s moved up or down in the current power rankings.

1, Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC)

Last Week: beat Pittsburgh

The Noles are still the only remaining undefeated squad, but they had a semi-scare in the first half against Pitt. Probably your classic look-ahead trap and rivalry games are always tough so it’ll be interesting to see what happens vs Miami.

Next Week: Saturday vs Miami

2. Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC)

Last Week: beat Virginia Tech

The Cardinals made easy work against the Hokies last week and remain the apparent second-best team in the conference.

This Week: Thursday vs Virginia

3. Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Virginia

In the battle of the two teams that knocked off the Tar Heels what looked like an intriguing matchup became anything but as the Yellow Jackets routed the Wahoos in Charlottesville. With wins in three of the last four, and versus two ranked opponents, looks like Tech may be turning the corner.

This Week: Saturday at Clemson

4. NC State (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Miami

In an odd situation in Raleigh, the Wolfpack certainly appeared to be on the rise and gaining momentum when QB M.J. Morris declared his intent to sit out the rest of the season for unknown reasons.

This Week: Saturday at Wake Forest

5. Duke (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Wake Forest

The Devils were able to squeak by the Deacs last week and I guess you can’t knock a team too far down the power rankings until the results warrant it, but the prognosis does not look good for Duke without Riley Leonard at QB (knock on Roy Williams Court hardwood).

This Week: Saturday at UNC

6. North Carolina (7-2, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Campbell

After dropping two straight, the Tar Heels were able to right the ship against the Fighting Campbells and out-talented their FCS opponent, although there will certainly be more to prove versus Duke before they can earn any fan confidence or a power rankings boost.

This Week: Saturday vs Duke

7. Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC)

Last Week: beat Notre Dame

The Tigers are a complete enigma. Coming off two tough road losses to Miami and NC State, they proceed to grab a great win against the Fighting Irish.

This Week: Saturday vs Georgia Tech

8. Boston College (6-3, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: beat Syracuse

After taking out the Orange on the road, the Eagles seem to be steadily building a quiet confidence heading toward the homestretch and are right in the mix in the middle of the crowded ACC middle tier.

This Week: Saturday vs Virginia Tech

9. Miami (6-3, 2-3 ACC)

Last Week: lost to NC State

Another baffling team, after the infamous ‘take a knee’ game versus Georgia Tech, their bounce-back opportunity against UNC was denied. Then just when you thought they were done, they knock off Clemson... and follow it up with a loss to State. With FSU and Louisville on the horizon the U is in for a gauntlet down the stretch.

This Week: Saturday at Florida State

10. Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-2 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Louisville

Glass houses and all but the Hokies defense has struggled all season long.

This Week: Saturday at Boston College

11. Pittsburgh (2-7, 1-4 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Florida State

Pitt was hanging with the Seminoles in the first quarter on Saturday. Then it ended the way most of the season’s games have for them.

This Week: Saturday vs Syracuse

12. Virginia (2-7, 1-4 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Georgia Tech

Virginia has only one ACC victory, and to borrow a line from great Alabama running back Forrest Gump, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”

This Week: Thursday at Louisville

13. Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Duke

The Sam Hartman transfer was devastating for the Deacs.

This Week: Saturday vs NC State

14. Syracuse (4-5, 0-5 ACC)

Last Week: lost to Boston College

Five straight L’s. Oof!

This Week: Saturday vs Pitt