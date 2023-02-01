UNC vs. Pitt: How to Watch

Last season when Pitt visited Chapel Hill, it was the turning point for the North Carolina Tar Heels. The embarrassing loss, in which Carolina was down as many as 21 to a team that was 11-16, was the springboard from the NCAA Tournament bubble to the final game of the college basketball season.

When Carolina returns to action tonight after their basketball bye week, this team can avenge their late-game collapse at Pitt and move into sole possession of third place in the ACC. The biggest question mark tonight is RJ Davis. First, if he will play, and if so, how much?

Ten games are left in the regular season — five at home and five on the road. The Heels need to, once again, take care of business on their home court.

Below are the vitals for tonight’s matchup of the third and fourth-place teams in the ACC: