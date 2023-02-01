UNC Basketball: Pitt Game Thread

UNC traveled to Pittsburgh one day before New Year’s Eve in a game that made some feel uneasy because of the timing and the fact that Pitt is a difficult place to play. Sure enough, the Panthers handed the Tar Heels their second straight ACC loss to open conference play.

Since then, Pitt has gone on to beat ranked Virginia and Miami, but they lost to Duke, Clemson, and Florida State. They currently sit just behind Clemson and Virginia at third place in the ACC, just ahead of UNC.

Carolina has won four straight since their loss on the road at Virginia when Armando Bacot left in the opening minutes of the game with an ankle injury. The Tar Heels also remain perfect at home this season, so they’ll be trying to extend that streak tonight.

While it may be easy for Carolina to get caught looking ahead to Duke sometimes, they should have plenty to play for tonight as they try to make up for the loss they suffered on the road.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!