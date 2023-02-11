UNC vs. Clemson: How to watch, channel, streaming, odds

The Tar Heels have only lost once to Clemson in the Dean Smith Center.

Yes, that is a weird way to start an article, but it felt like a great opportunity to manifest some good mojo for the Heels since they could use as much as possible. After suffering a loss that was way more brutal than what the box score reflects, UNC has an opportunity to beat the Tigers at home to get things back on track. One really bizarre note is that this is the first time that these two teams will play in Chapel Hill since 2020, which we have COVID concerns to thank for that.

For the three keys to this afternoon’s game, I invite all of you to check out the three things to watch article that I wrote yesterday. If you are only here for the watching/streaming information, you can check that out below:

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Dean Smith Center — Chapel Hill, NC

Dean Smith Center — Chapel Hill, NC TV: ESPN2 with Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, and Angel Gray on the call

ESPN2 with Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander, and Angel Gray on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 389. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com , The Varsity Network , and TuneIn .

Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here's a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 389. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and TuneIn.

Streaming: The ESPN broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN
Line: UNC -7.5, per Draftkings.com

Deep breaths, cross your fingers, say a prayer, and Go Heels!