UNC Basketball: Clemson Game Thread

A three-game losing streak for UNC has a very sky-is-falling vibe in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels’ schedule to close out the regular season is not forgiving, and Carolina has found itself firmly on the bubble at best. It’s self-inflicted, undoubtedly, but they can give themselves breathing room if they can take care of some solid teams at the top of the conference over the last few weeks of the season.

Today, the test is Clemson. The Tigers are tied for first place in the ACC with a 10-3 conference record. They have lost their last two games to Boston College and Miami, but that just means that they, too, will be looking for a get right game this afternoon. There was a time when beating Clemson in Chapel Hill was nearly a foregone conclusion, but those days are gone.

Carolina simply has to shoot better if they want to dance in March. It’s really no more difficult than that. Flirting with sub-40% shooting game in and game out is just not going to cut it. Today would be a very fine place to start a turnaround.

