UNC vs. Miami: How to Watch

Later tonight, the Tar Heels will take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Dean Smith Center. It feels like the Heels had two seconds to enjoy their much-needed win over Clemson, but the limited amount of time could work in their favor. Momentum could be on the Heels’ side after such a strong performance against the Tigers, while the Hurricanes only put away Louisville by eight points (I don’t think I need to explain why that’s not impressive).

Whether the momentum is there or not, the Heels are going to have their hands full with this Miami team. Hurricanes guards Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller have been an impressive backcourt duo, which means RJ Davis and Caleb Love will need to have one of their best collective performances of the season. On the flip side, Armando Bacot shouldn’t have any issues imposing his will on Miami’s starting lineup — Miami forward Torched Omier is 6’7, who matches the height of Miller. We could see some height brought in off of the bench, but does Jim Larrañaga trust them enough to deal with the Preseason ACC Player of the Year? I guess we will find out together.

If you are unable to make it to Chapel Hill tonight, here is how you can watch/stream tonight’s game: