UNC Basketball: Miami Game Thread

UNC looked like a team worthy of making the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when they beat Clemson by 20 points. It was a stark contrast to the team that was sleepwalking through an embarrassing first half against Wake Forest a few days prior.

The situation that the Tar Heels find themselves in is entirely of their own making. Without any Quad 1 wins to this point in the season — one that they did have, a win against Ohio State, does not qualify as a Quad 1 win now — Carolina is truly on the bubble. The win against Clemson helped, for sure, but they cannot afford many more losses on their schedule to close out the season.

Tonight’s game against Miami doesn’t qualify as a Quad 1 game either, but the Heels need the momentum to carry them into their final two guaranteed chances at one: against NC State and Virginia.

Will we see more of the team that showed up on Saturday despite the quick turnaround? We can only hope so.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!