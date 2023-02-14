Top 25: Week of 2/13

The Super Bowl is over, which means the next major sporting event on the calendar is March Madness. Sure they will be games in several sports and leagues between then and now, but we are closing in on things. In fact, Selection Sunday was exactly one month away as the Super Bowl was on going this past weekend.

As we continue our march towards March, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings for this week.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Alabama (38 first place votes) Houston (22) Purdue (2) UCLA Kansas Texas Virginia Arizona Baylor Tennessee Marquette Kansas State Gonzaga Indiana Miami Xavier Saint Mary’s Creighton Iowa State UConn San Diego State TCU NC State Providence Florida Atlantic

Where is UNC?

The three-game losing streak will probably keep the Tar Heels from cracking the top 25 again before the end of the regular season, so they’re still not receiving any votes.

Biggest Winners

The big story is that we have a new #1, and a new one for this season. Alabama ascended to the #1 spot for the first time since the 2002-03 season thanks to a win over Auburn and losses elsewhere.

Biggest Losers

Iowa State took a pair of losses last week, causing them to drop a week high eight spots. They’re still in the rankings, down to #19, but UNC’s loss to them took a bit of a hit.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 6

Big East: 5

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 2

Pac-12: 2

SEC: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Conference USA: 1

Mountain West: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at #10 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#16 Xavier (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at #11 Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network

#9 Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at #5 Kansas (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Indiana Stanford Utah LSU UConn Iowa Maryland Duke Notre Dame Virginia Tech Michigan Ohio State Villanova Oklahoma UCLA Texas Arizona North Carolina Gonzaga Colorado Iowa State UNLV Florida State USC

Where is UNC?

With some players out, the Tar Heels have taken some losses recently. While they rebounded with a victory over Boston College over the weekend, Carolina still fell five spots, down to #19.

Biggest Winners

In terms of spots, Colorado had the biggest rise of the week, moving up four spots. However, the biggest winner of the weekend was arguably South Carolina. Even though they were already the unanimous #1, they beat then #3 LSU in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s five spot drop is tied for the biggest of the week. They hold that dishonor along with fellow ACC team Florida State, who took their drop after losses to Miami and Virginia Tech.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 6

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 5

Big 12: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week