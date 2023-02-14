Top 25: Week of 2/13

The Super Bowl is over, which means the next major sporting event on the calendar is March Madness. Sure they will be games in several sports and leagues between then and now, but we are closing in on things. In fact, Selection Sunday was exactly one month away as the Super Bowl was on going this past weekend.
As we continue our march towards March, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings for this week.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Alabama (38 first place votes)
- Houston (22)
- Purdue (2)
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Texas
- Virginia
- Arizona
- Baylor
- Tennessee
- Marquette
- Kansas State
- Gonzaga
- Indiana
- Miami
- Xavier
- Saint Mary’s
- Creighton
- Iowa State
- UConn
- San Diego State
- TCU
- NC State
- Providence
- Florida Atlantic
Where is UNC?
The three-game losing streak will probably keep the Tar Heels from cracking the top 25 again before the end of the regular season, so they’re still not receiving any votes.
Biggest Winners
The big story is that we have a new #1, and a new one for this season. Alabama ascended to the #1 spot for the first time since the 2002-03 season thanks to a win over Auburn and losses elsewhere.
Biggest Losers
Iowa State took a pair of losses last week, causing them to drop a week high eight spots. They’re still in the rankings, down to #19, but UNC’s loss to them took a bit of a hit.
Conference Breakdown
- Big 12: 6
- Big East: 5
- ACC: 3
- Big Ten: 2
- Pac-12: 2
- SEC: 2
- WCC: 2
- AAC: 1
- Conference USA: 1
- Mountain West: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at #10 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2
- #16 Xavier (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at #11 Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network
- #9 Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at #5 Kansas (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina (28 first place votes)
- Indiana
- Stanford
- Utah
- LSU
- UConn
- Iowa
- Maryland
- Duke
- Notre Dame
- Virginia Tech
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Villanova
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Texas
- Arizona
- North Carolina
- Gonzaga
- Colorado
- Iowa State
- UNLV
- Florida State
- USC
Where is UNC?
With some players out, the Tar Heels have taken some losses recently. While they rebounded with a victory over Boston College over the weekend, Carolina still fell five spots, down to #19.
Biggest Winners
In terms of spots, Colorado had the biggest rise of the week, moving up four spots. However, the biggest winner of the weekend was arguably South Carolina. Even though they were already the unanimous #1, they beat then #3 LSU in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday.
Biggest Losers
UNC’s five spot drop is tied for the biggest of the week. They hold that dishonor along with fellow ACC team Florida State, who took their drop after losses to Miami and Virginia Tech.
Conference Breakdown
- Pac-12: 6
- ACC: 5
- Big Ten: 5
- Big 12: 3
- Big East: 2
- SEC: 2
- Mountain West: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #9 Duke (22-3, 12-2 ACC) at #11 Virginia Tech (20-4, 10-4 ACC) - Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra
- #12 Michigan (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at #2 Indiana (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) - Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network
- #16 UCLA (20-6, 9-5 Pac-12) at #3 Stanford (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) - Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2
Loading comments...