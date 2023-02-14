 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 25: Week of 2/13

Let’s check in on the AP Poll as we close in on March.

By Matt Ferenchick
/ new
Pittsburgh v North Carolina Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

The Super Bowl is over, which means the next major sporting event on the calendar is March Madness. Sure they will be games in several sports and leagues between then and now, but we are closing in on things. In fact, Selection Sunday was exactly one month away as the Super Bowl was on going this past weekend.

As we continue our march towards March, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25 rankings for this week.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Alabama (38 first place votes)
  2. Houston (22)
  3. Purdue (2)
  4. UCLA
  5. Kansas
  6. Texas
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona
  9. Baylor
  10. Tennessee
  11. Marquette
  12. Kansas State
  13. Gonzaga
  14. Indiana
  15. Miami
  16. Xavier
  17. Saint Mary’s
  18. Creighton
  19. Iowa State
  20. UConn
  21. San Diego State
  22. TCU
  23. NC State
  24. Providence
  25. Florida Atlantic

Where is UNC?

The three-game losing streak will probably keep the Tar Heels from cracking the top 25 again before the end of the regular season, so they’re still not receiving any votes.

Biggest Winners

The big story is that we have a new #1, and a new one for this season. Alabama ascended to the #1 spot for the first time since the 2002-03 season thanks to a win over Auburn and losses elsewhere.

Biggest Losers

Iowa State took a pair of losses last week, causing them to drop a week high eight spots. They’re still in the rankings, down to #19, but UNC’s loss to them took a bit of a hit.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big 12: 6
  • Big East: 5
  • ACC: 3
  • Big Ten: 2
  • Pac-12: 2
  • SEC: 2
  • WCC: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Conference USA: 1
  • Mountain West: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #1 Alabama (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at #10 Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #16 Xavier (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at #11 Marquette (20-6, 12-3 Big East) - Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network
  • #9 Baylor (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at #5 Kansas (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (28 first place votes)
  2. Indiana
  3. Stanford
  4. Utah
  5. LSU
  6. UConn
  7. Iowa
  8. Maryland
  9. Duke
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Michigan
  13. Ohio State
  14. Villanova
  15. Oklahoma
  16. UCLA
  17. Texas
  18. Arizona
  19. North Carolina
  20. Gonzaga
  21. Colorado
  22. Iowa State
  23. UNLV
  24. Florida State
  25. USC

Where is UNC?

With some players out, the Tar Heels have taken some losses recently. While they rebounded with a victory over Boston College over the weekend, Carolina still fell five spots, down to #19.

Biggest Winners

In terms of spots, Colorado had the biggest rise of the week, moving up four spots. However, the biggest winner of the weekend was arguably South Carolina. Even though they were already the unanimous #1, they beat then #3 LSU in a battle of unbeatens on Sunday.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s five spot drop is tied for the biggest of the week. They hold that dishonor along with fellow ACC team Florida State, who took their drop after losses to Miami and Virginia Tech.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac-12: 6
  • ACC: 5
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big East: 2
  • SEC: 2
  • Mountain West: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #9 Duke (22-3, 12-2 ACC) at #11 Virginia Tech (20-4, 10-4 ACC) - Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra
  • #12 Michigan (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at #2 Indiana (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) - Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network
  • #16 UCLA (20-6, 9-5 Pac-12) at #3 Stanford (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) - Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2

More From Tar Heel Blog

Loading comments...