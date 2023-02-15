Jeff Saturday out as Colts head coach

Former Tar Heel great and Colts Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday will not return to Indianapolis next season.

Saturday was whisked from his job as an NFL analyst at ESPN to finish the season as interim head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich nine games into the season. After winning his first game in charge against the Raiders, the Colts lost every remaining game on the schedule.

Despite the poor team performance, Colts owner Jim Irsay remained a huge Jeff Saturday fan and took a lot of flack for continuing to consider Saturday. Yesterday, that consideration came to an end when Indianapolis announced the hire of Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Saturday, one of the most positive men you’ll ever meet, took the news in stride with trademark humility and genuine gratitude for a unique opportunity:

Where does he go from here? Plans have not been announced, but Jeff Saturday was so well revered at ESPN, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him on TV again soon.

Where do the Colts go from here? I suppose the only way to go is up. Steichen’s offense was ranked third overall in the NFL last season, averaging 389.1 ypg and 28.1 ppg, but he had solid quarterback play from Jalen Hurts. If the Colts don’t draft a franchise quarterback with the fourth overall pick and get off the veteran nightmare rollercoaster they’ve been on with Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, all Indianapolis will know is pain. Worse than Ron Swanson when Mulligan’s shut down.