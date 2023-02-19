UNC Basketball: NC State Game Thread

Every game remaining on UNC’s schedule may not actually be a must-win, but it certainly feels like they are. The Tar Heels have been flirting with the bubble of the NCAA Tournament after losing four out of their last five games without a single Quad 1 victory to their name.

The schedule is not kind to the Heels, but the situation is of their own making. The test today comes in the form of a game on the road against NC State. Carolina came out on top in the meeting in Chapel Hill last month, but State has gone on to win five of their last seven games since then. They are currently ranked 23rd in the country.

The environment at PNC Arena should be especially hostile today. There are some lingering hard feelings about how the last game went among State fans, and I doubt they’ll be letting any of the UNC players forget it. If UNC can find a way to win, they’ll come away with an important Quad 1 win that will be important for their postseason resumé.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!