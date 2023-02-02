UNC Women’s Basketball vs UVA: How to Watch and Game Thread

The Tar Heels are rolling.

After almost getting caught in a trap game on the road against Pittsburgh last week, the UNC Lady Tar Heels rolled into Clemson and dominated the Tigers for the majority of the game. Clemson put together a run in the third quarter to make it close, and then Carolina just ripped off another run to put the game away.

Carolina comes into tonight’s game in the top four of the ACC, one win behind Florida State and one full game behind both Notre Dame and Duke — but with a win over both of them. Carolina won’t see the Irish again, so they’ll keep the tiebreak with them, but they wrap up their season against Duke in Cameron, and at this rate that game could just be for the regular season title.

Tonight, the Tar Heels are at home for the one time in a four-game road sandwich. Their opponent is the Virginia Cavaliers, a rematch of the Heels’ 70-59 win in Charlottesville on January 12th. The game followed a familiar pattern for Carolina — a bit of a back and forth, a strong third quarter for the opponent, then in the blink of an eye the Tar Heels run away with it in the fourth. Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Willaims were the leaders for the Tar Heels that night.

The Cavs have...not been good since that game. They won their next game against Boston College and haven’t won since, a streak that’s grown to four games. The Cavs are facing playing in the first day of the ACC Tournament, but it’s pretty muddled at the bottom, and any sort of run can get them out of that basement. They’ll be ready for a fight, for sure.

The Heels won’t be back to Chapel Hill until Super Bowl weekend, so if you can get to Carmichael do so. If you can’t, the good news is that they’ll be on TV. The bad news? It’s the dreaded RSN’s, and the game tips off relatively early. If you can’t make the game, here’s how you can catch the action.

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC

Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, NC TV: Regional Sports. Here are the affiliates for the RSNs: find the one that matches your region.

Regional Sports. for the RSNs: find the one that matches your region. Radio: Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network- here is the list of affiliates , sort by the sport column for “Basketball-women’s” to see if a station in your area is covering the game. Matt Krause handles the call for the Tar Heels. On Sirius XM, you can find the call on channel 193 and 955. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com , The Varsity Network , and Tune In .

Tar Heel Sports Network- , sort by the sport column for “Basketball-women’s” to see if a station in your area is covering the game. Matt Krause handles the call for the Tar Heels. On Sirius XM, you can find the call on channel 193 and 955. You can also listen to them on , , and . Streaming: If you are inside an RSN area, you can stream via the Marquee sports app, the MASN sports App, the NESN sports App, or the YES sports App. Note some of these, like Bally’s and NESN, offer the ability to pay to watch without having to be subscribed to a cable or streaming service that carries. If you are outside these regions, you will be able to catch it on the ACC Network Extra on the ESPN App.

Feel free to chat about the game as it goes on in the comments below, and Go Heels!