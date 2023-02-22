UNC vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch

For those of you who are hanging in there to this point of the season, the Tar Heels are back on the road to take on Notre Dame later tonight. When these teams last met, the Heels dominated the Irish, coasting to a comfortable win in the Dean Dome. Things are likely to play out a bit different this time, however, as the Irish came close to rattling off back-to-back wins against Duke and Virginia. Could the Tar Heels escape with a win? Of course they could. Could they get smoked by a bad team on the road? Also yes.

I think it’s fair to say that there’s no secret formula to the Tar Heels coming out of this one with a win. At this point of the season, they pretty much have to do everything better than they have been doing it. RJ Davis is a guy who I especially think needs to have a much better game after his poor performance against NC State. If the Heels are going to win this game, both he and Caleb Love need to have one of their better performances of the season so that maybe this team can finally create some space for Armando Bacot to work in the paint. It’s quite the ask at this point, I know, but that’s all we really have anymore, right?

If you are a Carolina fan in Indiana, you can get tickets for this game really cheap on the resale market. For everyone else, here is how you can watch/stream the game.