UNC Basketball: Notre Dame Game Thread

So, things aren’t going so great right now for Carolina basketball. That’s not a newsflash or anything, it’s just a very honest assessment of the situation presently. It would take something akin to a miracle for UNC to make it into the NCAA Tournament, and even then it would be hard to argue that they deserve it.

The team has not been good on the road this year. They have a couple road tests left, starting tonight against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are also down tremendously right now, having lost nine of their last ten. Something has to give tonight, though.

Win or lose tonight probably won’t make a ton of difference, because UNC would almost certainly have to win the ACC Tournament to dance in March. Still, it’s best they don’t lose this one against one of the worst teams in the ACC.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!