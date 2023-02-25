UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

North Carolina may have gotten an ugly, but much needed win, during the week, but things aren’t getting easier in their quest for an NCAA Tournament bid. Tonight they’re set to take on Virginia in a game they could really use a win in.

These two teams met a little over a month ago in Charlottesville, where the Cavaliers came away with the win. UNC played well for a decent portion of game, despite losing Armando Bacot early, but they failed to close things out. If they can play like they did that night, with hopefully having Bacot around, they could hopefully come out with a better result.

UVA is actually coming off a loss, having been upset by Boston College during the week. Not only that, but the Eagles controlled the game, spending most of the second half leading by 10ish points. Virginia will undoubtedly be looking to get themselves right tonight, which may provide a challenge.

If you’re not going to be in attendance for tonight’s game, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action.