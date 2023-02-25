UNC Basketball: Virginia Game Thread

UNC is still in pursuit of their first Quad 1 win of the season as they take on Virginia tonight in Chapel Hill. Beating the Cavaliers would certainly be a nice feather in their cap, although likely not enough to put them into the NCAA Tournament field. There’s only one opportunity left for the Quad 1 win after tonight (vs Duke next Saturday) and that alone probably wouldn’t be enough either. Carolina may need both AND a decent showing in the ACC Tournament if they want to take even a lackluster team dancing.

If you believe Vegas, there may be reason for optimism. UNC is currently favored in this game somehow.

Virginia comes into this game after getting blown out on the road at Boston College earlier this week. Prior to that, they narrowly squeaked out victories against the conference’s worst teams in Louisville and Notre Dame. If UNC can actually knock down shots, maybe there is a chance.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!