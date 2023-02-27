UNC vs. Florida State: How to Watch

Coming off of a big win against Virginia, the Tar Heels had to immediately hit the road to take on Florida State. Things are finally looking better for Hubert Davis’ team after they kept the Cavaliers in check for most of Saturday’s game. Pete Nance had a fantastic outing, and RJ Davis finally rediscovered his shot after finally getting rid of the tape that’s been on his finger for roughly a month. We finally saw the team that we’d been hoping to see this season, but now they have to win their two remaining regular season games, or it may be too little too late for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

As for Florida State, they have also had a really bad time in ACC play, but they found a way to beat #13 Miami on the road thanks to a buzzer-beater from Matthew Cleveland. It’s a bit nerve-wrecking knowing that the Seminoles were able to secure such a good road win, especially since the entire league has been so bad in those situations this season. The Heels will have to play one of their best games of the season yet again to come out of this one with a win, because waiting on the other side is a Duke team that is finally healthy and are starting to look dangerous going into tournament time.

For those that aren’t in Florida for tonight’s game, here’s how you can catch the action: