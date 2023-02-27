UNC Basketball: Florida State Game Thread

After UNC was pretty much left for dead on the side of 15-501 after their loss to NC State in Raleigh, the Tar Heels have managed to cling on to the NCAA Tournament bubble. They did so by not losing to a bad Notre Dame team on the road despite their struggles outside of Chapel Hill this season, and defeating #6 Virginia at home. To stay in the conversation, Carolina will have to win on the road again tonight at Florida State.

The Seminoles are coming off a big win of their own, knocking off #13 Miami in Coral Gables over the weekend. Prior to that win, Florida State had lost seven of eight. They’ve won just nine games this season.

The Tar Heels can’t get caught looking past Florida State to this weekend’s matchup against Duke if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive. There is still work to be done, as they’ve been pretty persistently in the First Four Out category, but losing tonight would likely be insurmountable.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!