Top 25: Week of 2/27

Well, we’ve made it. Tomorrow is March. After months of the college basketball season, the biggest month of them all is about to start and the chaos is about to begin. There have been ups and downs for both North Carolina basketball teams, but a good March can make you forget all about the downs.
Before the chaos of March begins, let’s check in on the AP Top 25 rankings.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Houston (49 first place votes)
- Alabama (5)
- Kansas (8)
- UCLA
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Baylor
- Arizona
- Texas
- Gonzaga
- Kansas State
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- UConn
- Indiana
- Miami
- Saint Mary’s
- San Diego State
- Xavier
- Providence
- Maryland
- TCU
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Pitt
Where is UNC?
The win over Virginia was a good and important one, but it was far from enough to get the Tar Heels close to the rankings. Carolina is still vote-less in this week’s poll.
Biggest Winners
Maryland is up five spots after their recent run, which has seen them win games of Purdue and then #21 Northwestern. Meanwhile, Marquette is up four spots and knocking on the door of the top five after clinching at least a share of the Big East regular season title.
Biggest Losers
The biggest fall of the week belongs to Virginia, who dropped seven spots after their losses to Boston College and UNC. You’re welcome for that one, Hoos.
Conference Breakdown
- Big 12: 5
- Big East: 4
- SEC: 4
- ACC: 3
- Big Ten: 3
- Pac-12: 2
- WCC: 2
- AAC: 1
- Mountain West: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #19 Xavier (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at #20 Providence (21-8, 13-5 Big East) - Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET on FS1
- #3 Kansas (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) at #9 Texas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN
- #8 Arizona (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at #4 UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) - Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina (28 first place votes)
- Indiana
- Utah
- LSU
- Maryland
- Stanford
- Iowa
- Virginia Tech
- UConn
- Notre Dame
- Villanova
- Texas
- Duke
- Ohio State
- Gonzaga
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- UCLA
- Colorado
- Arizona
- UNLV
- Iowa State
- Middle Tennessee
- South Florida
Where is UNC?
Despite going just 1-1 on the week, the Tar Heels were actually on the move up. Thanks to the road win and regular season series sweep of Duke, Carolina moved up four spots and now sit at #18.
Biggest Winners
The Heels’ four spot jump was one of the biggest of the week, but there were a couple that topped them. The biggest of anyone was Texas, who moved up seven spots after winning nine of their last ten games, including beating then #13 Oklahoma over the weekend.
Biggest Losers
A seven spot move in the other direction belonged to Arizona. The Wildcats fell seven spots after losing two games to Oregon and Oregon State, the latter of which is under .500 on the season.
Conference Breakdown
- Big Ten: 5
- Pac-12: 5
- ACC: 4
- Big 12: 3
- Big East: 2
- SEC: 2
- AAC: 1
- Conference USA: 1
- Mountain West: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
Most of the major conference are holding their women’s tournaments this week, so instead of individual games, let’s take a look at the most interesting tourneys taking place.
- ACC: March 1-5 - Greensboro, NC - Championship Game is Sunday at 12 PM ET on ESPN: The ACC field is pretty loaded considering that UNC is down at the seven seed despite being the #18 team in the country. According to ESPN’s women’s bracketology, the ACC has nine teams currently projected to make the tournament, the most of any conference, but a couple of them may need to make runs this week to confirm that status. The Tar Heels are pretty safely in, but a good run this week could get them into range to host first and second round games.
- SEC: March 1-5 - Greenville, SC - Championship Game is Sunday at 3 PM ET on ESPN: The SEC currently has seven projected tournament teams, with another couple looking to play their way in. However, the biggest story in Greenville will arguably be South Carolina and seeing if they can keep their perfect season alive. If the bracket holds up, the title game would be a top five battle between South Carolina and LSU.
- Big Ten: March 1-5 - Minneapolis, MN - Championship Game is Sunday at 5 PM ET on ESPN: With five teams, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 are tied for the most ranked teams. However, the Big Ten has the higher slugging percentage, as all five of their are in the top 17. If the bracket holds up, all of the games from the quarterfinals on could be very interesting battles.
Loading comments...