Top 25: Week of 2/27

Well, we’ve made it. Tomorrow is March. After months of the college basketball season, the biggest month of them all is about to start and the chaos is about to begin. There have been ups and downs for both North Carolina basketball teams, but a good March can make you forget all about the downs.

Before the chaos of March begins, let’s check in on the AP Top 25 rankings.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Houston (49 first place votes) Alabama (5) Kansas (8) UCLA Purdue Marquette Baylor Arizona Texas Gonzaga Kansas State Tennessee Virginia UConn Indiana Miami Saint Mary’s San Diego State Xavier Providence Maryland TCU Kentucky Texas A&M Pitt

Where is UNC?

The win over Virginia was a good and important one, but it was far from enough to get the Tar Heels close to the rankings. Carolina is still vote-less in this week’s poll.

Biggest Winners

Maryland is up five spots after their recent run, which has seen them win games of Purdue and then #21 Northwestern. Meanwhile, Marquette is up four spots and knocking on the door of the top five after clinching at least a share of the Big East regular season title.

Biggest Losers

The biggest fall of the week belongs to Virginia, who dropped seven spots after their losses to Boston College and UNC. You’re welcome for that one, Hoos.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

Big East: 4

SEC: 4

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#19 Xavier (21-8, 13-5 Big East) at #20 Providence (21-8, 13-5 Big East) - Wednesday at 6:30 PM ET on FS1

#3 Kansas (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) at #9 Texas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) - Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN

#8 Arizona (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at #4 UCLA (25-4, 16-2 Pac-12) - Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Indiana Utah LSU Maryland Stanford Iowa Virginia Tech UConn Notre Dame Villanova Texas Duke Ohio State Gonzaga Oklahoma Michigan North Carolina UCLA Colorado Arizona UNLV Iowa State Middle Tennessee South Florida

Where is UNC?

Despite going just 1-1 on the week, the Tar Heels were actually on the move up. Thanks to the road win and regular season series sweep of Duke, Carolina moved up four spots and now sit at #18.

Biggest Winners

The Heels’ four spot jump was one of the biggest of the week, but there were a couple that topped them. The biggest of anyone was Texas, who moved up seven spots after winning nine of their last ten games, including beating then #13 Oklahoma over the weekend.

Biggest Losers

A seven spot move in the other direction belonged to Arizona. The Wildcats fell seven spots after losing two games to Oregon and Oregon State, the latter of which is under .500 on the season.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

ACC: 4

Big 12: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

AAC: 1

Conference USA: 1

Mountain West: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

Most of the major conference are holding their women’s tournaments this week, so instead of individual games, let’s take a look at the most interesting tourneys taking place.