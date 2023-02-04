UNC vs. Duke: How to watch, channel, streaming, odds

The day is finally here: the Tar Heels are on their way to Durham tonight to take on Duke in the first game of the two-game series. The Heels have bested the Blue Devils in four of the lsat five games, and they are still leading the overall series 143-115. Another nugget worth noting if it is actually correct is that per Duke’s game notes, these teams each have 50 wins in the series in the last 100 games. I personally don’t understand how we keep having such similar win totals and/or points scored announced each year, but I suppose numbers don’t lie...much like the 1-0 record against Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.

Anyways, it’s hard to get a firm grasp on what to actually expect from this game. Truth be told, I don’t feel like either team has played to their full potential, and I’d even go as far as to say that this Duke team doesn’t look like the Duke teams of old. That won’t matter, of course, if the Heels don’t come ready to play, because the team that played against Pitt Wednesday night will not win tonight. Armando Bacot will have to play one of his better games against Kyle Filipowski, and we have to hope that RJ Davis’ shot starts falling for him despite his injured hand. Finally, I’m sure it goes without saying that Caleb Love will also need to do what he usually does against Duke, but I’ll say it again: we need “I live to embarrass the Blue Devils” Caleb Love to show up.

I’m sure almost nobody reading this paid obnoxious amounts of money to go to Cameron Indoor so that they could get blueberry paint smeared all over them, so here is how you can watch/stream tonights game, and here are the betting odds as of last night at 11:53pm/ET:

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Dean E. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, NC

Dean E. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, NC TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Holly Rowe on the call

ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Holly Rowe on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 81. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com , The Varsity Network , and TuneIn .

Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 81. You can also listen to them on , , and . Streaming: The ESPN broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN

The ESPN broadcast can be streamed on Line: UNC +3 per Draftkings.com

Go Heels, and Go to Hell Duke!