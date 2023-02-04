UNC Basketball: Duke Game Thread

The latest edition of the greatest rivalry in sports has a different feel to it. Neither team is ranked coming into the first UNC/Duke matchup of the season, the coaches are still new, and Carolina still holds a sizable trump card in the smack talking after last season’s Final Four victory.

Be that as it may, there’s still no love here. You hate Duke, I hate Duke, and it sounds like a lot of the players also hate Duke despite growing up playing against a lot of guys who ultimately end up choosing the ugly shade of blue.

Armando Bacot had this to say earlier:

Armando Bacot on Jeremy Roach: “we played together in summers in high school, but I hate him now”



You don’t hang out together ever?



“No. I hate him” — Shawn Krest (@ShawnKrest) February 3, 2023

So yeah, the feelings are mutual.

The good news is that these games seem to bring out the best in some of UNC’s players. Caleb Love has seemingly made it his mission to make Duke fans miserable, and we love him for that. Hopefully the trend continues tonight.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with the complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels, Go To Hell Duke!