Top 25: Week of 2/6

It was not the best of weeks for UNC’s basketball teams.

By Matt Ferenchick
North Carolina v Duke Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Last week was not the best one for North Carolina’s basketball teams. The men lost both games they played last week, including the always important Duke rivalry game. Meanwhile, the women saw a long winning streak snapped. As a result, things did not go great for either team in the AP rankings this week. Before this week’s action gets underway, let’s check in on where the newest AP Top 25 polls stand.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Purdue (38 first place votes)
  2. Houston (22)
  3. Alabama (1)
  4. Arizona (1)
  5. Texas
  6. Tennessee
  7. UCLA
  8. Virginia
  9. Kansas
  10. Marquette
  11. Iowa State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Xavier
  14. Baylor
  15. Saint Mary’s
  16. Gonzaga
  17. TCU
  18. Indiana
  19. Miami
  20. Providence
  21. UConn
  22. NC State
  23. Creighton
  24. Rutgers
  25. San Diego State

Where is UNC?

Sigh. Carolina was headed in the right direction and might’ve gotten back into the rankings if they had won both games last week. Instead, they lost both games and are now back to not receiving any votes. Oh well.

Biggest Winners

Other that Purdue retaining the #1 spot, every single team moved at least one place in the rankings this week. The team that had the biggest move in the positive direction was Texas who had a five spot jump.

Biggest Losers

Florida Atlantic has been an interesting and fun story so far this season, cracking the AP rankings for the first time ever. However at least for now, they’re gone from the top 25. They went from #19 to the first team on the outside looking in after falling to UAB.

Conference USA

Marquee Games This Week

  • #10 Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at #21 UConn (18-6. 7-6 Big East) - Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on FS1
  • #22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at #8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) - Tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network
  • #17 TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at #12 Kansas State (18-5. 6-4 Big 12) - Tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (28 first place votes)
  2. Indiana
  3. LSU
  4. UConn
  5. Iowa
  6. Stanford
  7. Utah
  8. Maryland
  9. Duke
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. Michigan
  13. Ohio State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Villanova
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Arizona
  18. UCLA
  19. Florida State
  20. Texas
  21. Iowa State
  22. NC State
  23. Gonzaga
  24. South Florida
  25. Colorado

Where is UNC?

The Heels’ eight-game winning streak came to an end over the weekend as they fell to Louisville. As a result, they did slip a big in this week’s poll. Carolina fell three spots and are now #14.

Biggest Winners

Unfortunately, it was a certain team from Durham who had the biggest rise of any team this week. Duke is now up to #9 — up seven spots — after knocking off Notre Dame, who themselves were at that spot last week.

Biggest Losers

Completing the Triangle trifecta of notable movers, NC State had the biggest drop of the week. The Wolfpack took a loss to Georgia Tech, leading them to drop seven places, down to #22.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 6
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Pac-12: 5
  • Big 12: 3
  • Big East: 2
  • SEC: 2
  • WCC: 1
  • AAC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #5 Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten) at #2 Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten) - Thursday at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network
  • #6 Arizona (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12) at #17 Arizona (18-5, 8-4 Pac-12) - Thursday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN
  • #3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) at #1 South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) - Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN

