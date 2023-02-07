Top 25: Week of 2/6

Last week was not the best one for North Carolina’s basketball teams. The men lost both games they played last week, including the always important Duke rivalry game. Meanwhile, the women saw a long winning streak snapped. As a result, things did not go great for either team in the AP rankings this week. Before this week’s action gets underway, let’s check in on where the newest AP Top 25 polls stand.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Purdue (38 first place votes) Houston (22) Alabama (1) Arizona (1) Texas Tennessee UCLA Virginia Kansas Marquette Iowa State Kansas State Xavier Baylor Saint Mary’s Gonzaga TCU Indiana Miami Providence UConn NC State Creighton Rutgers San Diego State

Where is UNC?

Sigh. Carolina was headed in the right direction and might’ve gotten back into the rankings if they had won both games last week. Instead, they lost both games and are now back to not receiving any votes. Oh well.

Biggest Winners

Other that Purdue retaining the #1 spot, every single team moved at least one place in the rankings this week. The team that had the biggest move in the positive direction was Texas who had a five spot jump.

Biggest Losers

Florida Atlantic has been an interesting and fun story so far this season, cracking the AP rankings for the first time ever. However at least for now, they’re gone from the top 25. They went from #19 to the first team on the outside looking in after falling to UAB.

Conference USA

Big 12: 6

Big East: 5

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 3

Pac-12: 2

SEC: 2

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

Mountain West: 1

Marquee Games This Week

#10 Marquette (19-5, 11-2 Big East) at #21 UConn (18-6. 7-6 Big East) - Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on FS1

#22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) at #8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) - Tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network

#17 TCU (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) at #12 Kansas State (18-5. 6-4 Big 12) - Tonight at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Indiana LSU UConn Iowa Stanford Utah Maryland Duke Notre Dame Virginia Tech Michigan Ohio State North Carolina Villanova Oklahoma Arizona UCLA Florida State Texas Iowa State NC State Gonzaga South Florida Colorado

Where is UNC?

The Heels’ eight-game winning streak came to an end over the weekend as they fell to Louisville. As a result, they did slip a big in this week’s poll. Carolina fell three spots and are now #14.

Biggest Winners

Unfortunately, it was a certain team from Durham who had the biggest rise of any team this week. Duke is now up to #9 — up seven spots — after knocking off Notre Dame, who themselves were at that spot last week.

Biggest Losers

Completing the Triangle trifecta of notable movers, NC State had the biggest drop of the week. The Wolfpack took a loss to Georgia Tech, leading them to drop seven places, down to #22.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

Big 12: 3

Big East: 2

SEC: 2

WCC: 1

AAC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week