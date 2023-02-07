UNC vs. Wake Forest: How to Watch

It was not the best of weeks for UNC men’s basketball last week. First came a testy, and frustrating loss to Pitt that saw the Heels suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Panthers. Then came a loss in a game that’s never good to lose: the rivalry matchup against Duke. Now, UNC is left to lick their wounds and try and get back on their feet for the stretch run of the season. They’ll kick that off tonight when they take on Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons come into tonight’s matchup at 15-9 and 7-6 in the ACC. Wake did win their most recent game against Notre Dame, but they had lost their four games prior to that. They have picked up some solid wins this season, including ones over Duke and ACC-leading Clemson. Plus, considering that UNC is seemingly incapable of not playing a close game, so tonight could be interesting.

If you’re not joining the Tar Heels on the road tonight, here’s how you can catch the action.