UNC Basketball: Wake Forest Game Thread

The last two games have been extremely frustrating for the Tar Heels. Two games that were easily winnable with a little better shooting, but both resulting in a loss that truly stings. At this point of the season, there isn’t as much room for error. The end of the schedule is pretty grueling and there is really not many places to hide.

Carolina heads to Winston-Salem tonight to take on Wake Forest. The Tar Heels have struggled on the road this season, but the Demon Deacons have struggled as of late. Unstoppable force, immovable object, etc etc. Something will have to give in this one.

Wake did beat ranked Clemson and came within two points of beating both Pitt and Duke on the road. They aren’t pushovers by any means. Carolina simply has to shoot better than the sub 40% marks they’ve put up in the last couple games if they want to win.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!