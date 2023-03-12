How to watch, live stream Selection Sunday bracket announcement

I know what all of you are thinking: why are we giving everyone information on how to watch Selection Sunday when UNC is likely not in the NCAA Tournament? The easy answer is that we here at Tar Heel Blog still have a job to do, but also some of you may just want to watch for entertainment purposes. Imagine finding out that a certain team 30 minutes from Chapel Hill managed to miss the tournament after talking a whole lot of junk over the last couple of weeks. You don’t want to miss that live, right?

Anyways, if we’re being technical, there’s still a very microscopic chance that UNC gets into the tournament, but I can’t stress enough how small it is. Their likely destiny is to be offered a NIT bid, and whether or not they would accept it is anybody’s guess. However, what will be really interesting to see during Selection Sunday is where some teams ranked really closely to UNC in the NET rankings end up so we can all rip the system apart for the unforeseeable future. I won’t get into my beef with the system here, mostly because THB Managing Editor Tanya Anderson covered it perfectly, so check out her article if you haven’t already.

If you do not have anything better to do on this rainy Sunday (I hope it’s better for you non-locals), here is how you can watch the Selection Show.