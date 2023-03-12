Check out this awesome “Cutting the Nets” bobblehead from FOCO!

I’ll be honest with all of you: I’ve been collecting UNC bobbleheads for a few years now. It’s unclear what made me start doing it, but I have come across some really cool ones that I just had to have. One of my prized possessions as far as UNC memorabilia goes is one of Roy Williams in his legendary screaming pose, and I thought it’d be hard to find one that can match how epic it is.

Naturally, I have come across one that could compete for my favorite one so far. Our good friends at FOCO shared with us that they have a “Cutting the Nets” bobblehead releasing that features Rameses with a basketball net in his hand and a National Championship trophy featured at the bottom. Check it out:

The bobblehead is five inches tall, and is a limited edition collectible. There were only 223 of these made, so once these are gone they are completely gone. You can pick one of these up for $55 by clicking this link.

I know this has been a rough week for Carolina fans, but I think we all deserve to buy something fun to display in our homes and/or offices. 2017 feels like it was so long ago, but truly there’s never a bad time to remember the good times, right? Especially if you are a collectible nerd like me and will buy any national title collectible you can get your hands on. What are you waiting for? Go pick it up before it’s too late!

Happy shopping, and Go Heels!