UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010

Much to nobody’s surprise, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show has come and gone without the North Carolina Tar Heels receiving a bid. The Heels had to likely make it to the ACC Tournament championship to make it in, but they fell short against the Virginia Cavaliers. Now we will have to wait and see where the Heels land in the NIT, or if they will even accept a NIT bid at all.

The Tar Heels finished the regular season with a 20-13 overall record, and an 11-9 conference record. For some, this will be remembered as a season of almosts: the Heels took Alabama to 4OT, lost to Pitt twice by a total of three points, didn’t have Armando Bacot against Virginia in Charlottesville, and they failed to put Duke away when they visited the Dean Dome. For others, this will be remembered as a season that had a lot of inconsistent/questionable play that overall looked like a team that lacked inspiration. I have said in a previous article that there’s a lot to point to when it comes to what went wrong this season, and really the best thing that can transpire from this point forward is to take it for what it is and try to turn the focus to next season.

Should the Tar Heels accept an NIT bid, the announcement show will take place at 10pm/ET on ESPNU, so check back in with us for more updates around that time for more updates.