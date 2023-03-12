UNC Basketball: Tar Heels decline participation in NIT

Following the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field that did not include North Carolina, the Tar Heels have declined to participate in the NIT. This officially brings their season to a close.

Players were torn when asked whether or not they’d want to play in the NIT after the loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament when it looked all but certain they wouldn’t be making the field of 68. Caleb Love and RJ Davis seemed more on board with continuing to play basketball, but Armando Bacot said he didn’t want to do it. It seems like the team ultimately decided they were finished playing.

The decision officially closes the book on an extremely disappointing season of what-ifs. The selection show made it clear that UNC was likely one win away from making the field, but instead their season is over.

We’ll now shift focus to offseason mode and hearing news about player decisions to stay or go.