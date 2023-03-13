UNC Basketball: Justin McKoy and Tyler Nickel enter the Transfer Portal

When the Heels opted to not play in the NIT, it felt like that meant we would experience some quick decisions from this year’s roster in terms of their future plans. it turns out that those feelings were correct, and that the Tar Heels are now down two players to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Freshman guard Tyler Nickel and senior forward Justin McKoy entered the Transfer Portal tonight, freeing up two spots on Hubert Davis’ roster. Both players didn’t see a great deal of playing time, but Nickel saw a little bit more than McKoy did. We knew that there would inevitably be some attrition when it came to the bench, and if I’m Hubert Davis, I’m hoping that those are the only two bench players to go elsewhere.

Nickel finished the season averaging 2.1 points per game, while McKoy averaged 1.7 points. Whenever Hubert Davis went to his bench, we more often than not saw D’Marco Dunn, Puff Johnson, Seth Trimble, or Jalen Washington set foot on the court. As far as we know Nickel and McKoy were healthy for the entire season, but Davis has also been very clear about wanting to see something he liked in practice for players to get more playing time. We will have to wait and see where these two players end up, but hopefully they find quality minutes wherever they land.

As far as the rest of the roster, there’s whispers about who could be next, but really there’s nothing that is for certain. There is a rumor going around Twitter that Armando Bacot and RJ Davis will return, but nobody can say for sure. I guess we will have to wait and see when the next announcement is, but it’s looking like Davis will have to stick quite a bit of his foot into the Transfer Portal himself.