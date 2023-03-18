UNC vs. St. John’s: How to Watch

After making the Sweet 16 last season and giving eventual national champions South Carolina a close game last year, the North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team will look to make another good run in the NCAA Tournament this year. Their chance to do that starts this afternoon as they open up their tournament against St. John’s.

The Red Storm came out two-point winners in a play-in game victory over Purdue on Thursday night, beating the buzzer with a last second layup to win it. While UNC go in as favorites, St. John’s are no pushovers, boasting a win over UConn earlier this season.

Despite being projected as a potential host for the first two rounds, Carolina will be hitting the road for the first weekend. They’ll be up in Ohio, with their pod being hosted by #3 seed and potential second round opponent Ohio State. However before that can happen, they have to get by the Red Storm tonight.

If you’re not making the road trip with the Tar Heels, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s action.