UNC vs. Ohio State: How to Watch

It only gets tougher from here.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee did UNC no favors when it drew their bracket, making them play a team fresh off a game while they had two weeks off. Now they will have to face Ohio State, a team whose home floor the Heels just finished playing on a couple days ago.

The winner today is rewarded with a trip to the pacific northwest, as they are in one of the Seattle regionals and staring at the face of only the most dominant women’s basketball program in NCAA history. Sure, UConn has to get Baylor today at 9 PM, but it’s hard to see that team losing in Storrs. We don’t even need to talk about the path from there.

It’s going to be tough to take a lot out of the game on Saturday, considering how rusty the Tar Heels were versus how fresh St Johns was coming off their First Four win. It’s also difficult to take too much from Ohio State’s win as they are coming of a similar layoff and near upset.

ESPN seems to think it’ll be a good game, this one leads off their Monday coverage of the second round and will be by itself before the rest of the seven games tip off starting at 6 PM. Without any other college basketball going on, the focus of the sport will be on the Tar Heels and Buckeyes as they look to be the ninth team to fill out the Sweet 16.

If you aren’t going to be in Columbus tonight to cheer on the Heels, here’s how you can catch the action: