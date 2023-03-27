UNC Basketball: Brown transfer Paxson Wojcik has committed to the Tar Heels

Following the big announcement this afternoon that Caleb Love has entered the transfer portal, it was announced that Brown transfer Paxson Wojcik has committed to the Tar Heels. This gives Hubert Davis his first acquisition from the portal so far, with five available spots left to fill.

Wojcik is a 6’5 guard from La Porte, Indiana, and he was a three-star prospect coming out of high school per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Since then he has went on to play two years at Loyola-Chicago and two years at Brown, and averaged 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. While these numbers are low, it is worth noting that Wojcik is coming off of his best season yet. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, and shot 38% from three-point range. It is also worth noting that for his career Wojcik shot 36.4% from deep, with his only bad shooting season taking place during his first year with Brown.

We will get more information on Hubert Davis’ newest player as soon as we can, but it sounds like at worst Davis has at least added a shooting threat to his 2023-24 lineup. This is only the beginning of the commitment announcements I'm sure, but the burning question is can Davis build legitimate depth going into next season. We will have to wait and see.

