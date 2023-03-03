UNC Baseball: Midweek recap and weekend of 3/3

After back-to-back one-run losses to East Carolina, the North Carolina Tar Heels bounced back on Tuesday and Wednesday with wins over VCU.

Carolina is now riding a two-game winning streak as they host Stony Brook (0-6).

UNC Baseball Upcoming Schedule Date Time Opponent Date Time Opponent 3/3/2023 4:00 PM vs. Stony Brook 3/4/2023 2:00 PM vs. Stony Brook 3/5/2023 1:00 PM vs. Stony Brook

The good news about the weekend loss to East Carolina is that the ranked Pirates did not boot UNC from the national rankings. The Tar Heels took a hit in the polls, but are still ranked this week.

Here are the current rankings for UNC:

D1Baseball.com: 13

Baseball America: 22

NCBWA: 19

Collegiate Baseball: 21

USA Today Coaches Poll: 21

By the end of the third inning on Tuesday, Carolina had enough runs to go the distance.

Tomas Frick started the scoring in the second with a solo shot:

Starting off the bottom of the 2nd with a bang!



https://t.co/znSUq4lSCa pic.twitter.com/LqULfMShdP — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2023

Alberto Osuna registered his first hit of the season with a homer to go back-to-back with Frick:

First hit of the season for Alberto Osuna, and it's a #BertoBlast



https://t.co/znSUq4lSCa pic.twitter.com/74fEPy8rS3 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2023

In the bottom of the third with two on, Frick stayed hot with another home run:

Another inning, another homer for Tomas Frick pic.twitter.com/HnXcA84xQe — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2023

VCU tallied two in the fourth, but in the bottom half of the inning, Vance Honeycutt crushed a solo homer:

After the Rams scored two in the fifth, Carolina put the game away with a Mac Horvath three-run home run:

Mac attacked that ball for his team-leading 5th HR of the season!



https://t.co/znSUq4lSCa pic.twitter.com/QjTKJkbox1 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) February 28, 2023

After Jake Knapp went 4.1 innings, the bullpen finally had a good outing. Four UNC pitchers kept VCU scoreless over the final 4.2 innings to complete the 10-4 win.

In the Wednesday finale, VCU started the scoring in the first to take the early lead.

After a scoreless first, UNC grabbed the lead in the second off a two-run double from Colby Wilkerson:

First lead of the day thanks to Clutch Colby



https://t.co/kfb2INVQ0z pic.twitter.com/klws3zkD2z — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 1, 2023

The Rams responded in kind in the third with a three-run home run to retake the lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Tar Heels would take the lead for good. The scoring started with a RBI single from Osuna.

Then Jackson Van De Brake smashed a three-run home run:

Keeping the inning alive with more runs



https://t.co/kfb2INVQ0z pic.twitter.com/zvyhuMbQZ1 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 1, 2023

The teams traded runs in the fourth, and VCU got two more in the sixth to bring the game within one.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Honeycutt hit a homer:

Honey, he's home !!!



That's 3 straight games with a home run for Vance Honeycutt!



https://t.co/kfb2INVQ0z pic.twitter.com/HJpS8821bH — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 1, 2023

Carolina exploded with four runs in the eighth to stretch their margin to six.

The inning was capped off with another home run from Van De Brake, his second of the game:

Van De BREAKING this game wide open in the bottom of the 8th!



https://t.co/kfb2INWnQ7 pic.twitter.com/pclFIwLz7D — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) March 2, 2023

VCU’s rally in the ninth fell short, and UNC swept the two-game series with a 14-10 win.

Carolina pitched by committee on Wednesday with eight Tar Heels toeing the rubber. Ben Peterson had the best outing with 1.1 inning pitched, no runs allowed, and one strikeout.

Stony Brook (0-6) has struggled out of the gate, but did have some improvements in their last two games last weekend against Troy.

Evan Giordano leads the Seawolves with a .360 batting average, six RBIs, and nine hits.

Graduate students Nick DeGennaro and Jared Bellissimo will likely be two of the three starters this weekend for Stony Brook.

Below are the individual leaders for UNC:

Batting (minimum 2 PA/G and 75% of games played):

Batting average: .412 - Patrick Alvarez

Slugging percentage: 1.029 - Mac Horvath

Home runs: 5 - Mac Horvath

RBI: 13 - Tomas Frick

Hits: 14 - Mac Horvath

Runs: 13 - Mac Horvath

On-base percentage: .533 - Mac Horvath

Stolen bases: 6 - Vance Honeycutt

Pitching (minimum 1 IP/G):