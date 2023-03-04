UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

Later tonight, UNC and Duke will face off for the 260th time in the best rivalry in sports. It is also Senior Night, and the school said that Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Justin McKoy, Pete Nance, Jackson Watkins and five managers will be honored before the game. It is also worth noting that this will be Black’s 153th career game, which will break the school record held by Deion Thompson.

Focusing on Duke, they will be entering the Dean Dome off of a four-point victory against NC State. The interesting narrative out there right now is that the Blue Devils have started showing dramatic improvement, but to me it’s hard to look at shooting 41.8% from the field and 10.5% from three as the level of improvement that everyone claims it is. Still, the one thing that is factual is that they are currently on a five-game win streak, and the Heels will have their hands full dealing with a fully healthy team this time around.

The biggest key in tonight’s game will be getting production from Armando Bacot, which is something that didn’t happen in their road win against Florida State. In the Blue Devils’ game against State, Wolfpack forward D.J. Burns was able to do a lot of damage against Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, and Bacot was able to do the same when these two teams faced off in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are fully aware of the Heels’ improving their perimeter shooting, so Bacot will be key to keeping those shots open by drawing attention in the paint.

If you opted to not buy an expensive ticket for tonight’s game, here is how you can watch/stream the action:

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Dean Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC

Dean Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Holly Rowe on the call

ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, and Holly Rowe on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com , The Varsity Network , and TuneIn . Channels 137 or 193 for the Sirius/XM broadcast.

The ESPN broadcast can be streamed on Line: UNC +2 per Draftkings.com

Go Heels, and Go to Hell Duke!