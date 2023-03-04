UNC Basketball: Duke Game Thread

Whether actually true or not, there are no games against Duke that UNC doesn’t need. This is for my own personal well-being, if nothing else. However, this one, the Tar Heels have to have. Carolina is still trying to work themselves off the NCAA Tournament bubble, and they need another Quad 1 win to stay in the conversation. Tonight against Duke would be a fine time to pick that up.

The game between these two in Durham last month was a rock fight. Basketball was played, to be sure, but it was ugly. The Blue Devils outlasted the Heels and came away with the win. Carolina needs to avenge that loss tonight.

UNC has been playing better as of late, mainly thanks to shots falling for them that just haven’t been earlier in the season. If the Heels can get hot from deep, their chances definitely improve.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels, Go to hell, Duke!